Police in Ndali, Chiredzi arrested Isheunesu Chikochi (21) in connection with a case of Stock Theft which occurred on 27 December 2021.

In this case, the suspect stole a herd of 11 cattle from the complainant’s kraal.

Acting on a tip-off, Police intercepted the suspect at Muteyo Business Centre whilst he was driving the cattle leading to the recovery of the stolen stock.

The suspect has since appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate court where he was remanded in custody.

Zwnews