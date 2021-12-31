Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has demanded an apology from ZANU-PF, if he is to join the ruling party.

Mliswa says it was after he experienced violence, seeing people being beaten for supporting him, that he made a decision that I wouldn’t go back to ZANU-PF.

“The party needs to apologise first before I consider going back there,” he says.

Mliswa adds that some of the people who led the violence and human rights abuses are named in a Zimbabwe Human Rights report.

He threatens to expose and shame them, adding that they should be investigated.

