The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against trusting strangers.

This follows a case of theft of a motor vehicle, which occurred on 27 May 2021 in Mbare, Harare, where a man (49) lost his Nissan Caravan vehicle after he left it for cleaning, to three men at a car wash.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested the three suspects and investigations are underway.

On another note, the ZRP has expressed gratitude and appreciation to members of the public who have supplied credible information leading to the arrest of drug peddlers in the country.

The police say some of the cases are pending before courts while others are still under investigations.

Apparently, the ZRP says has intensified operation ‘No to Crystal Meth’ and all drug peddlers are emphatically warned that they risk being arrested.

The police adds that from 10-17/05/21 a total of 93 suspects were nabbed, of those 26 were detained and 67 were convicted. Illicit drugs valued at ZW$8 242 230 were recovered.

-Zwnews