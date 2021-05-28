There was heavy police deployments as Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa launched his party’s Tsvaira Zimbabwe campaign in Mabuku today.

Meanwhile, Chamisa has expressed gratitude to the support his party got during the session, saying despite the hardships people are still exhibiting hope.

“Today I made an unannounced visit to Mabvuku suburb and joined the Tsvaira/ Thanyela Zimbabwe campaign.

“I was so humbled by the love & excitement. Hardship can’t even take away people’s hope.

“A clean environment is first an individual effort as it is a community convergence effort,” he said.

Apparently, renowned political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has condemned the heavy police deployment saying Chamisa is a thorn in the regime’s flesh.

“Did the police ever do this against Douglas Mwonzora?

“This politician Chamisa frightens the whole regime to the borne marrow because he is the undisputed representative of the people of Zimbabwe on their free will,” he says.

In some instances, the police have also been disrupting efforts by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume to conduct clean up campaigns.

At one point, Ngarivhume was arrested for conducting a clean up in Mbare, they later released him.

