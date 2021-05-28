The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, (CiZC) an umbrella body of civic society organisations operating in Zimbabwe and Chair of the Human Rights and Governance cluster of the Southern Africa People’s Solidarity Network, has reaffirmed its position following the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit on Mozambique held on May 27, 2021

Read full statement below:

CRISIS IN ZIMBABWE COALITION COMMUNIQUE ON THE EXTRAORDINARY DOUBLE TROIKA SUMMMIT ON MOZAMBIQUE HELD ON MAY 27, 2021 IN MAPUTO

-On May 27, 2021, SADC Leaders held an Extraordinary Double Troika Summit in Maputo to discuss the continued conflict in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

-A report from a technical assessment team deployed in Mozambique following recommendations from the SADC Extraordinary Double troika summit held on April 8, 2021 was presented at the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

-The Summit reaffirmed its solidarity with the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique in light of the continued conflict which has claimed more than 3 000 lives and left around 700 000 people displaced while a further 1.3 million civilians have been left in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

-The Summit considered the proposed regional response in support of Mozambique

-The Summit noted progress towards the establishment and operationalization of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre which will aid efforts towards risk and disaster management within the region

-The Summit noted efforts by the government of Mozambique to organize a Business Forum to which SADC member states will be invited

As the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, an umbrella body of civic society organisations operating in Zimbabwe and Chair of the Human Rights and Governance cluster of the Southern Africa People’s Solidarity Network, we hereby reaffirm our position following the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit on Mozambique held on May 27, 2021

Our position stretches back to November 2020, when we made passionate calls for SADC to intervene in resolving the Mozambican conflict as well as our engagements with the ruling Mozambican party, Frelimo, church groups and civic society organisations

We appreciate the regional response to the Mozambican conflict, but more importantly, we urge SADC to treat the Mozambican conflict with the urgency it deserves, given the continued loss of lives and the unfolding humanitarian situation in Mozambique. Urgent intervention/action is imperative on the part of SADC

SADC must prioritize humanitarian intervention, restoration of livelihoods as well as reintegration of societies affected by the insurgency in the Cabo Delgado province.

SADC intervention in Mozambique should also be anchored on ensuring restoration of human rights and protection of civilians.

Security forces should be trained to protect civilians under threat from the insurgents in Mozambique and this should be in accordance with internationally accepted human rights standards.

Social and economic justice (equitable distribution of natural resources) should also form part of the SADC discussions on Mozambique.

-Zwnews