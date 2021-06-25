A Harare man last week woke up to horrible sights at his Donview residence after he found his Toyota Stallion vehicle missing albeit safely parking his jalopy the previous night.

Three men have since been nabbed in connection with the theft of the now recovered vehicle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

“On 19/06/21 Police in Harare arrested three suspects and recovered a stolen Toyota Allion vehicle, in a case of car theft which occurred during the night between 18 and 19/06/21 at Donview Park, Harvard,” the police said in comments posted on its official Twitter page.

“On 18/06/21 at around 2000 hours the complainant parked his vehicle at his place of residence for the night and only to wake up the following day at around 0500 hours and found his vehicle missing,” the ZRP said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the suspects and subsequent recovery of the vehicle at a car sale in Rhodesville.

Zwnews