RENOWNED medical practitioner, Dr Bilal Shah who succumbed to Covid-19 this Friday morning has been buried at Warren Hills cemetery.

Dr Bilal Shah, 67, was admitted to a medical facility on Sunday after being diagnosed with Covid-19, died this morning.

Dr Shah’s death was confirmed by his daughter Hareem Shah who described his father as a dedicated medical doctor.

“My father loved his job and his patients he was dedicated to his job,” said Hareem Shah, his daughter.

“Our father loved the community and am sure he will be greatly missed because he was always ready to assist,” said Daanish Shah, daughter.

A service was held at Masjid Abbas before burial at Warren Hills cemetery.

Dr Shah was also a presenter on ZBC’s Good Morning Zimbabwe Health Is Wealth Segment every Thursday.

He is survived by wife Tayyba, two daughters and a son.

zbc