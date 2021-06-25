At the time some Chitungwiza and Harare residents, are yet to absorb the shock after having their informal infrastructures they used as trading places demolished, the government has just hit again.

The demolitions in the two municipalities were condemned by many as the government and the respective local authorities acted without a court order as required by the laws of Zimbabwe.

The residents had to seek an interdict to stop the demolitions, which was granted by the High Court, however before long, the Harare local authority was at it in Mbare again.

The government maintained that the structures were illegal and defacing the image of the city.

Meanwhile, more than 1000 houses in Melfort were today, Friday 25th of June 2021 demolished reportedly without any warning by government.

This is despite previous assurances that they would be regularised.

Goromonzi Rural Development Council (RDC) claims the structures were built without building plans and Certificates of Compliance.

Home owners watched helplessly as their houses were levelled down.

The demolitions have shocked many residents, since they had been assured of regularisation.

Speaking at a ZANU PF provincial coordinating committee meeting in Marondera in December 2020, National Housing Minister Daniel Garwe calmed the restive residents.

“The time for land barons is over and we cannot sit back and relax while they continue to frustrate our people.

“However, we are going to regularise the illegal settlements and we are going to bring in experts who will come up with proper plans so that the settlements become habitable,” he said.

“By this, I mean the experts will work on roads and sewer reticulation systems and this will see some of the settlers being affected in the process.

“Those who are going to be affected will be compensated.

“We are currently mulling construction of flats in a bid to save land,” added Garwe.

The Melfort project had benefitted close to 1000 youths and civil servants but was seen by some as a partisan project for ZANU PF members.

Dubbed, Diamond Park, the project was earmarked to also benefit war veterans and the disabled.

The demolitions have however, been condemned for lacking long-term alternatives for those whose structures are removed, especially in business. -OpencouncilMRA/ Zwnews