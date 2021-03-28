A heartbroken grandfather from Heideveld was left sobbing in a holding cell on Wednesday after traffic cops arrested him for speeding when he rushed to say goodbye to his dying wife.

Arnold Tembo, 70, says he has been left traumatised by City of Cape Town traffic cops who he says refused to listen to him as he begged them to let him go to his wife Joan, 74.

“I have not seen her for almost a month now. We were both diagnosed with Covid-19 and the last time I saw her, they were wheeling her away from me,” he says.

“She got water on the lungs and had to be taken to Groote Schuur Hospital and for the past two weeks, she was at Lentegeur Hospital.”

Arnold says he received a call from the doctor afternoon who informed him that his wife was dying. He then rushed to the hospital.

“I can’t even remember, but I drove fast to get to her so she didn’t have to be alone,” he says.

Arnold’s wife of 36 years, Joan, 74. Picture: Supplied

“We have been married for 36 years and I just wanted to be there to hear her last words.

“The cops pulled me over at the intersection of Vanguard Drive and the R300 and arrested me.

“They were rude and arrogant and didn’t even want to listen to me. They just arrested me and took me to Manenberg Police Station.

“They let me out after three hours and when I got to the hospital, the doctor just cried with me.”

