Police in Chatsworth are investigating a case of murder in which an 85 year old man killed his stepson (21) on 10 January 2022 at Mudzoki Village, Gutu.

This happened after an altercation which ensued after the suspect had intervened in a dispute between the victim and the victim’s sister.

On another note, the ZRP confirms the arrest of three suspects aged 17, 20 and 30 in connection with a murder case which occurred in Sipepa, Tsholotsho on 09/01/22.

The suspects fatally assaulted the victim (17) on allegations of dating one of the suspects’ 15 year old cousin.

Meanwhile, on 10/01/22 Police in Maitengwe arrested a suspect (24) in connection with cases of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful entry into premises and theft.

The suspect was implicated during the investigation of cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft leading to the recovery of a CZ pistol magazine of 4 x 09 mm rounds and a spent cartridge which he had hidden under a toilet roof.

Zwnews