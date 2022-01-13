President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self styled chief supporter Killer Zivhu has implored Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president and his team not to worry about Douglas Mwonzora’s name grab.

Zivhu says names don’t rule a country, but people do. He adds that the fact that Chamisa is under siege, shows that he is the man of the moment.

“Guys Chamisa and his team vanoziva zvavanoita zita haritongi Nyika, chinotonga Nyika vanhu kuti MDC-A hazvipi mavhotsi, ukaona vanhu vachigwa newe it means ndiwe uneyose, why are they not fighting Madhuku, Muteki and Egypt Dzinemunhenzwa,” he says.

He warns that more sanctions are coming adding that those dinning with Mwonzora want to saw the downfall of the second Republic.

“More sanctions are coming worse than before, vari kutamba na Mwonzora vachimupa mazano ekupenga awa, vari kuda kuti government iripo idonhe, Chamisa will stick to MDC-A , morambidza ma candidates ake muchiti Party ndeya Douglas wakaipiwa ne court, mirayi muone zvichatevera,” says Zivhu.

The outspoken former Chivi South Member of Parliament, says an opposition that get in bed with a ruling party is captured.

“Ukaona ruling Party ichifarira nokukuza opposition Party, chiziva kuti opposition Party iyoyo ndeya mapenzi, vatengesi, madununu, marombe anosvaga mari and useless and clueless politicians,” he says.

Zwnews