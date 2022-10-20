The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Guyu has arrested Obert Moyo (24) in connection with a case of murder in which he fatally struck Patrick Mpofu (26) on the head with a stone.

The suspect had accused the victim of proposing love to his girlfriend on 14 October 2022 at Mupate Business Centre.

In other news, police in Harare have arrested Tadiwanashe Pepa (35) in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Adbernie on 18 October 2022 at around 1400 hours.

The suspect stole an unregistered Toyota Aqua vehicle which was parked with keys on the ignition at a house along Spurn Road.