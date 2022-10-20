The Amalgamated for Rural Teachers Union for Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says learners were left unattended as teachers were flog matched to the Teachers for Economic Development ED launch held in Harare yesterday.

The launch was presided over by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who urged the teachers to be patriotic and avoid being used by the country’s detractors.

The teachers body has called the launch of a ZANU PF rally.

“HICC gathering was clearly a rally for

ZANU-PF the Permanent Secretary clearly abused office.

“We are aware that school buses were used to ferry party supporters to a rally.

“Learners were left unattended. The Civil Service is being politicised. System is rotten to the core,” says ARTUZ.

Meanwhile, civil servants particularly teachers are up in arms with government over better pay and working conditions.

Of late, civil servants are against the government’s plan to pay their bonuses based on performance appraisal reports.

Zwnews