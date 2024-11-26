File image for illustration purposes

A South Korean man has been jailed for making himself to fat so that he is not fit for the army, he did so by overeating until he became too obese to serve in the military.

He was found guilty of deliberately putting on weight to get out of a combat role.

A court in Seoul sentenced the 26-year-old man, whose name was not publicly disclosed, to a year in prison, suspended for two years, according to The Korea Herald.

He was convicted of violating the country’s Military Service Act, which requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 to serve at least 18 months.