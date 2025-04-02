Zimbabwe is running short of Blood Group O, with available stocks only enough to cover three days only.

The situation has been confirmed by the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ).

Of late the country has been facing a crisis in the supply of blood as donations plummet to worrying levels.

According to a recent research by various scholars titled Blood donation projections using hierarchical time series forecasting: The case of Zimbabwe’s national blood bank, there has been a decrease in blood donations.

“This suggests the need for blood centre authorities to develop sound blood donor management interventions,” the report read.

“Such interventions include an integrated strategy of the entire blood safety value chain, including donor education, targeted recruitment and retention, scheduled fixed and mobile blood donation drives, safe blood collection and donor care and adequate resource allocation.”

The report also said there was a decline in the number of regular voluntary blood donors, particularly for blood group AB.

