Zimbabwe Republic Police detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare received information that a foreign registered Toyota Quantum kombi was carrying Broncleer Cough Syrup from Bulawayo to Harare.

The detectives acted on the tip and intercepted the kombi at Kadoma Toll Gate along Harare-Bulawayo Road, leading to the arrest of Rodrick Chambe (39).

The driver of the kombi fled from the scene. The incident happened on 01/04/25.

As a result, 42 boxes containing 50 X 100 mls of Broncleer Cough Syrup with a street value of USD 16 400.00 were recovered.

Meanwhile, in other news on 28/03/2025, Police in Bulilimamangwe deployed on an anti-smuggling operation recovered a smuggled red Honda Fit vehicle at the 80 kilometre peg along Plumtree-Dombotema Road.

The vehicle was affixed with Zimbabwe registration number plates, ADY 4016.

The driver escaped after a high-speed chase.

Investigations by the police established that the vehicle was registered in the name of a Motswana national. In a separate incident, Max Gatagata (49) was arrested for smuggling bales of blankets, tracksuits , clothing and satchels along Plumtree-Vaka Road near Nxele Dam, Plumtree on 27/03/25.

