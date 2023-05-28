A HONDE VALLEY family has reimbursed the bride price they received from a divorced man they deemed unfit to marry their 21-year-old virgin daughter.

The family had been holding on to both the money and their daughter since the sham marriage ceremony in March.

They, however, decided to reimburse the money after their story was published in The Manica Post.

Prince Stefano (30), who lives in Mandeya Village, said he was contacted by Chiedza Mudzedze’s mother on Friday and was asked to come and collect his money.

The Mudzedze family also accused him of betraying them by going to the Press.

“They asked me to come and collect my money on Sunday. They wanted me to bring my ID and another relative, but I only had my father with me.

“They gave us back the US$345 that I had paid as Chiedza’s bride price after lecturing to us as if we were kids. However, I did not care about the treatment as all I wanted was my money back,” he said.

Stefano paid Chiedza’s bride price in March but her family prohibited him from taking her as his wife after discovering that he had been married before.

They also claimed that Chiedza was worth much more than the US$345 as she is said to be a virgin.

“I paid US$345 as bride price. That is what had been communicated to me. However, when we went for the bride price paying ceremony, they demanded US$800, which I did not have.

“They stated that the higher charge was because their daughter was a virgin. I was heartbroken when they refused to let me take her as my wife after I had married her,” he said.

Stefano said he tried to reason with the Mudzedze family, but they were adamant that he was not a suitable husband for Chiedza.

The family said they would refund him and find another man for their daughter.

However, when Stefano approached the family several times to get his money back, they allegedly avoided him.

When The Weekender visited the Mudzedze family in Nyatsuro Village, Honde Valley, Chiedza’s sister and mother confirmed that they had rejected Stefano as their in-law as he was not a virgin.

Chiedza also said as a virgin, US$345 as her bride price is just not enough.

She said Stefano was previously married and had lied to her about it, adding that she felt betrayed.

Stefano is also said to have showed up for the lobola ceremony dressed inappropriately in ripped jeans, a work-suit jacket and crocs.

This offended Chiedza’s family and they saw it as a sign of disrespect and lack of seriousness.

Said Chiedza: “I am a virgin, where in this world have you heard of a virgin being married for US$345? I am only 21 and will eventually find someone worthy of me, someone who has never been with another woman. You can tell Prince that he is a loser.