The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Gweru have arrested Tatenda Gundani (27) and Wedzerai Matongo (42) in connecting with a case of murder in which Cephas Dick (65) was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on 16/07/23 in the bush at Pfumai Village, Chirumanzi, Charandura.

The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with the suspects after he had accused them of theft while drinking beer at a homestead at Pfumai Village on 15/07/23.

In other news, ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Harare-Mutare Road near Mabvuku turn-off on 17/07/23 at around 0530 hours where four people died whilst four others were injured.

A Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it was involved in a head on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews