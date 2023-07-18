The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the colours of the ballot papers to be used in the forthcoming general elections.

In a memorandum to elections officers, ZEC said the Presidential election ballot paper will be blue.

Meanwhile, those for the National Assembly will be peach and for the Local Authority will be grey.

Apparently, the electoral management body has bemoaned pending court cases which have delayed the printing of ballot papers.

This is after several candidates including presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere have challenges in courts.

Zwnews