The government has postponed the first term opening date for Form One students, awaiting the finalisation of the 2021 Grade Seven examinations.

The results for the said level are yet to be published.

This is as stated in a circular on the 2022 schools calendar issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Tumisang Thabela, yesterday. Thabela said only 2021 Ordinary and Advanced level examination classes will open schools on January 3, 2022 to continue with their examinations while the rest of the classes will open on January 10, 2022, a week after the examination classes sit.

The 2021 schools calendar was disturbed by the Covid-19 pandemic, this saw learners sit for public examinations a bit late.

“The ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its stakeholders that only 2021 O’ and A’ level candidates with outstanding examination components will be going back to school with effect from Monday January 3, 2022 for the purposes of continuing with the examination process,” said Thabela.

“Due to the still pending processing and finalisation of the 2021 Grade Seven examination process, the 2022 Form One cohort of learners will have their opening date deferred until the Grade Seven national results are released.”