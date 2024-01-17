Police in Nyanyadzi have arrested a suspected mental patient, Patrick Dzavamwe (29) for callous killing of his cousin (4) with an axe and knife on 16/01/24 at about 0100 hours at Zvavamwe homestead, Svongwa Village, Buhera.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he committed the offence after waking up from a nightmare.

Meanwhile, police in Chipinge are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Peter Sithole Machaka (19) was found dead lying in a pool of blood at Plot 13 Glendalough Farm.

Of late, police have expressed concern over the increasing number of murder cases.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi recently said: “Violent crimes in society are on the increase due to a number of factors such as infidelity and perpetrators use machetes and other dangerous weapons.”

Zwnews