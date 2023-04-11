Manchester City took a momentous step towards the Champions League semi-finals with a dazzling display that overwhelmed Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, continuing his remarkable form, netted his 45th goal of the season, making him the highest scorer in a single campaign since the Premier League’s inception 30 years ago, surpassing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

While Haaland’s individual brilliance was undoubtedly a highlight, City’s victory was a result of a complete team effort. Rodri ignited the scoring with a stunning left-footed curler into the top corner, setting the tone for the match. City’s defense showed resolute resilience, with Nathan Ake in particular delivering a flawless performance.

Bernardo Silva demonstrated his creative prowess and scored the crucial second goal with a perfectly executed header, courtesy of Haaland’s precise cross. Jack Grealish’s tireless work rate was exemplified by his crucial role in winning possession for the second goal.

City’s dominance was rewarded with a clean sheet and three well-earned goals. Pep Guardiola’s side now look poised to progress to the semi-finals, barring any unforeseen circumstances, where they will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea.

With Haaland’s lethal scoring ability and a well-rounded team performance, City appear formidable in their pursuit of the elusive Champions League trophy that has eluded them in recent years. It will undoubtedly take something extraordinary to halt their march towards the semi-finals once again.