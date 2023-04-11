Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has described journalist Hopewell Chin’ono as a drunk dog that has gone rogue.

This comes after Chin’ono has criticised CCC leaders of failing to fully take advantage of the Al Jazeera Documentary “Gold Mafia” and expose alleged ZANU PF corruption and incompetence to the electorate.

Chin’ono also said CCC was as dead as a dodo which means something is no longer effective, important or popular and this angered CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s loyalists.

Posting on Twitter, Haruzivishe said Shabba has gone rogue again in an apparent reference to one of Chin’ono’s dogs.

He said:

Lol Ambassador Shabba has gone rogue again. A dog that forgets its mandate in society is problematic.

Instead of barking thieves away, Shabba is busy biting the victims of robbery. If it’s whiskey then Shabba must self-quarantine till sober. Imi muchinyanya, munopirei imbwa doro.

In response, Chin’ono warned CCC that their toxicity will cost them votes in the upcoming general elections.

He tweeted:

Calling me a dog with the blessing of your leadership is what makes CCC unattractive to many who chose to keep quiet and watch you tear your party into pieces! I have never been CCC & I will never be part of a ZANUPF B which insults and calls people Dogs! Good luck with 2023!

Award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga urged the protagonists to exercise restraint and acknowledge that they are both to blame for the fallout.

She said:

Perhaps there could be some kind of apologies all around. Obviously, people were very hurt by the Dodo comment. Perhaps a clarification. In the same way, the dog video is a completely unacceptable response to a felt insult. We have to build bridges to each other.

Meanwhile, senior CCC official David Coltart defended Chin’ono saying journalists should be allowed to speak freely.

Said Coltart:

This entire episode is unfortunate. Every country needs a robust 4th Estate, which isn’t partisan, holds no political ambition and exposes and promotes truth in public discourse.

Every single democratic political party needs to accept it will be criticized & that is good for it.



Responding to Coltart, Chin’ono wrote: