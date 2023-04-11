A Zimbabwean woman was captured running n*ked through a park in Poland. The video shows the woman initially walking calmly at Stanislaw tolpa park before suddenly breaking into a sprint, chasing someone who appeared to be taking a leisurely stroll in the park. She then abruptly stops at a river pond and enters the water, walking towards the deep end.

Startled onlookers filmed the scene and called authorities for assistance. Police officers arrived at the scene and took measures to restrain the woman, who was displaying erratic behavior. She was later taken into custody for her own safety and well-being.

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, and further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

WHAT CAUSED THE INCIDENT

It’s unclear what motivated the woman to remove her clothing, and the incident sparked debate on social media about mental health and cultural differences. Some argued that the woman might have been suffering from a mental health crisis and needed help, while others criticized her behavior as inappropriate and disrespectful.