Man breaks $340 door avoiding to pay $4 for haircut

“Chokwadi nhamo nemunhu hazvisiyani” this Shona adage took precedence for a 44-year old man who appeared before Bulawayo magistrate’s court for allegedly damaging a glass door worth $340,00 at a salon as he fled to avoid paying for a $4 haircut.

Vusa Ndlovu of Amhlophe flats pleaded guilty to a malicious damage to property charge.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on February 2 this year at around 5.30PM, Ndlovu went to the complainant Mr Sifiso Khumalo’s work place at Bazar Hair Salon, corner 6th avenue and Lobengula Street to have his hair cut.

“After he had his hair cut, Ndlovu suddenly sprinted towards the glass exit door in an effort to make off without payment. He hit the glass door with his hands and broke it,” said Mr Mageza.

He was immediately apprehended by a security guard and taken to Bulawayo Central Police station where he was arrested, the court heard.

The total value of the damaged door is $340 and it was recovered.

The court heard the complainant wrote an affidavit stating that Ndlovu’s relatives had fixed the damaged door.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi remanded Ndlovu in custody to today for sentencing .