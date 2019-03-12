The lowest bricklayer who was earning $143 will now earn $155 per month after the Minister of The Minister for Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza has approved a $12 wage increase for bricklayers.

Nzenza approved the collective bargaining agreement entered into between the National Employment Council for the Brickmaking and Clay Products Employers Association and Brickmaking and Clay Workers’ Union in December last year.

The notice reads as follows:

It is hereby notified that the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has approved the publication of the collective bargaining agreement.