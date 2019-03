The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested opposition leader and President of the Ideal Zimbabwe political party, Tinashe Jonas after he threatened to arrest President Mnangagwa, VPs Chiwenga and Mohadi.

Jonas has also hinted that he is forming his own army to protect people from the country’s big three who he has labelled terrorists.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights (ZLHR) have deployed lawyers to assist him with his case.