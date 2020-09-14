A Gwanda man has been arrested for allegedly ganging up with two accomplices, who are still at large, and beat up a man to death in a dispute over a woman.

Alfred Moyo (21) from Guyu area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Lerato Nyathi.

He was remanded in custody to September 18.

Prosecuting, Ethel Mahachi said on August 10 Moyo met Ntuthuko Nyoni at Guyu Business Centre and accused him of snatching his girlfriend.

“Nyoni dismissed the allegations and threatened to stab Moyo with a knife if he continued making them.

Moyo later left the business centre and went home. He later returned to the business centre at around 8PM and teamed up with his two friends who are still at large.

“They assaulted Nyoni several times with a knobkerrie and axe handle and further stabbed him with a spear on the head. Nyoni sustained serious injuries and died on the following day while admitted to Mpilo Hospital,” she said.

In another incident a Bulilima man has been arrested after he allegedly struck his cousin with an axe in a dispute over gum poles.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday at around 2PM in Goba area.

He said Nkosilathi Nondo (56) attacked his brother Zwelithini Hondo (53) for confronting him over gum poles that he had cut from his field.

“I can confirm that we recorded an attempted murder case which occurred in Goba farming lands in Bulilima.

Nkosilathi Nondo went to his cousin’s field Zwelithini Hondo and cut down gum poles in the morning. In the afternoon, Hondo saw the gum poles at his cousin’s homestead and knew that they belonged to him.

Hondo took a scotch cart and loaded the gum poles with an intention to take them to his homestead.

“Nondo saw him which resulted in an altercation. He armed himself with an axe and struck Hondo with it on the forehead.

He also struck him on the back with a knobkerrie. Hondo sustained some injuries as a result of the attack and was taken to Plumtree District Hospital where he is in a stable condition while Nondo was arrested,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. He said people had to find amicable ways to resolve their differences of engage third parties.

-Chronicle