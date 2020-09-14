Prosper Chonzi was on Monday appointed new acting town clerk for Harare City Council.

In appointing Dr Chonzi, Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Prior to his new post Dr Chonzi is a director health services.

Chonzi replaces Hosiah Chisango who was arrested in connection with the continued unravelling of alleged illegal land deals.

Corruption has rocked the city, and the director of works Zvenyika Chawatama was suspended without pay as allegations of potential disciplinary offences are investigated.

Chisango was arrested last week in Gweru where he was attending a town clerks’ forum and was detained at Gweru Central Police station.