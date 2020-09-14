Police have arrested 10 Zinasu student activists who were demonstrating at the Magistrates Court demanding the release of the union president Takudzwa Ngadziore who was arrested last week.

The students had gathered outside Harare Magistrate’s Court in solidarity with their leader.

The ZINASU president was arrested for staging a one-man demonstration at Impala Car Rental demanding answers over the abduction of a person using a rented car from the company.

He and his organisation were protesting the abduction and torture of student Tawanda Muchehiwa.