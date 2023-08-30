Ivory dealers nabbed

THREE Men appeared in court yesterday charged with unlawful possession of ivory.

Tirevei Precious Katsande, Blessing Chingano Mauya and Brilliant Zvinavashe were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate, Ruth Moyo, who remanded them out of custody to September 13, for the commencement of trial.

The three were arrested trying to sell 5kgs of unmarked ivory worth US$1000.

The court heard that on Sunday, detectives from CID Minerals received a tip-off that the three were in possession of ivory at Koala Abattoir, along Seke Road, and were looking for buyers.

Acting on the tip-off, the detectives teamed up and went to where the three were selling the ivory.

One of the cops posed as a potential buyer.

Zvinavashe, who was driving, directed the ‘buyer’ to an open space, near Koala, where they met.

Detective Inspector Mufara, who was purporting to be the buyer, asked to get into the car so that he could see the ivory they were selling.

Zvinavashe allegedly produced a blue sack, which was inspected and weighed, by the potential buyer.

While weighing the ivory, Mufara signalled to his colleagues to close in and they pounced on the vehicle, arresting the trio.

The trio failed to produce any licence or permit allowing them to possess the ivory, leading to their arrest.

Investigations revealed that Katsande was the owner of the ivory and had engaged her accomplices to look for buyers.

Nomsa Kangara appeared for the State.