In Mutawatawa, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) rescued Lovemore Muchenje by getting him released from police custody after he had been arrested for undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Muchenje was arrested for allegedly posting on a WhatsApp group, a picture depicting the ZANU PF party leader wearing a dress and writing a caption saying “Pa Economy ndiri Mainini”.

Muchenje, who spent a night in detention was set free after the intervention of Tinashe Chinox of ZLHR.

The lawyer challenged the prosecution of his client in the absence of a Certificate of Authority to Prosecute issued by the Prosecutor-General in terms of the law.

A number of people in Zimbabwe have been arrested for mocking President Mnangagwa, an offence termed undermining the authority of the President.

Zwnews