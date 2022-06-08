Former Highlanders and CAPS United winger Gabriel Nyoni says not all South African women are scammers.

This came after photos of Nyoni and his new Mzansi girlfriend, Monica Nozipho Ramahloko, went viral reigniting debate on the dangers of Zimbabwean footballers dating South African women.

This comes after former Orlando Pirates, Ajax Cape Town and Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro was reportedly kicked out of his affluent home in Kyalami Estates in Johannesburg, by his South African wife.

Ndoro allegedly had a fallout with his South African wife, Thando Maseko, who kicked him out of their home and took possession of their cars.

Pictures of Nyoni and Ramahloko have left some Zimbabweans “puzzled”, and scratching their heads as to why the former speedy winger would “risk” dating a South African woman.

Soccer24 reporter Lawrence Mangenje (LM) spoke with Nyoni (GN) about his relationship, the belief about South African women and the Ndoro comparison. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

LM: The news of you establishing a blossoming business in South Africa has been overshadowed by the fact that you are dating a South African woman, Monica Nozipho Ramahloko. Tell us more about her, as well as your relationship.

GN: We were business partners before we engaged in a romantic relationship. She invested quite a lot of money into my idea and made it a reality. So she is playing a huge role to make GN27 (the cleaning company) a success.

LM: What is your line of thought regarding the deep-rooted Zimbabwean perception that most, if not all South African women, are just materialistic?

GN: I have read about it but never experienced it. And especially considering my case, my girlfriend is the investor. But I don’t think people should put every SA woman in one basket. How many people have been scammed by Zimbabwean women?

LM: When the picture of you and Monica was posted on Facebook yesterday, a lot of people who commented reminded you of the Tendai Ndoro saga. What are your views, firstly on the Ndoro saga and how it is now being used as a benchmark as far as the issue of Zimbabwean football players and dating South African women is concerned?

GN: I don’t have the facts as to what really transpired between Ndoro and the woman but from what I heard, the story is quite complicated.

If indeed Ndoro bought a house and cars and registered them in the woman’s name then that’s unwise. It was a mistake on his side.

When you bring in a woman you need a partner that a person that you will work with and make an empire together.

Registering any of your properties in both your names. Ndoro achieved a lot and I didn’t even achieve a tenth of what he achieved so our cases are different. I am starting from the ground and going up.

soccer 24 zimbabwe