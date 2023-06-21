The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mhondoro are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Obert Kupukai (54) was found dead at Mandaza Village, Nyamweda, Mhondoro on 20/06/23.

The police say the victim was found with multiple cuts on the head, shoulder and wrist.

A blood stained knife and an axe were found at the scene. And the police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, Police in Mutoko are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ngonidzashe Jangu who is being sought in connection with a case of having sexual intercourse with a young person.

The suspect’s last known address is Beto Village, Mutoko. The authorities are urging anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews