Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke

Some Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates in Masvingo have threatened to go independent as disorder rock nomination papers filing process.

Few hours before closure of nomination court, all CCC parliamentary candidates were yet to file their nomination papers saying they were waiting for the party leadership to arrive at the nomination court.

Masvingo Urban Ward 3 sitting councilor from CCC is being rumored to be keen on filing his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

Masvingo urban ward 2 Cllr Roki Kamuzonda has given party leader Nelson Chamisa an ultimatum to withdraw Shantiel Chiwara’s candidature in ward 2 or he goes independent.

He accused party leaders of dating the aspiring councilor.

Apparently, Masvingo City Mayor Collen Maboke said CCC has no structures nor constitution so there is nowhere to appeal to.

“I did not receive any communication on the reasons for my suspension; I then consulted citizens who encouraged me to stand as an independent.”

Zwnews