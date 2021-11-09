The Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa says the govenment is not considering another currency.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Mutsvangwa said the local currency remains ZW$ and nothing else, not even cryptocurrency.

“The nation is assured that Government is not considering introducing another currency in the economy as reported in the media.

“The local currency remains the Zimbabwe dollar (ZW$) and not cryptocurrency,” she said.

Meanwhile, cabinet has considered and approved the proposed transfer of the Office of the Master of the High court from the JSC to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Mutsvangwa said in coming up with the decision, Cabinet noted that Section 3 of the Administration Act (Chapter6:01) which created the Office of the Master of the High Court clearly states that the office forms part of the Public Service.”

Zwnews