The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) says it wishes to inform the football fraternity and the nation that it is NOW in receipt of the suspension letter of the ZIFA General Secretary Joseph Mamutse penned by the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) Chairperson, Gerald Mlotshwa.

According to ZIFA the letter was received late last night (30 November 2020) but dated 26 November 2020.

ZIFA said it is now seized with the matter and as already communicated believes there was and still no justification of this intervention by the SRC both procedurally and materially.

“Accordingly, as resolved by the ZIFA board meeting of 29 November 2020 and as communicated in our media statement of 29 November 2020, ZIFA will work towards ensuring that fairness, justice and good governance are not only protected but implemented,” said the association in a statement.

The country’s football mother body said the nation will be informed of the next course of action.

-Zwnews

no