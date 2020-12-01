Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, has bemoaned corruption tendencies within some members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, saying they are bringing the good name of the force into disrepute.

He said while, most officers are people of integrity, who keep the peace, keep the nation safe, and sensibly enforce the laws by catching criminals and maintaining order, it is sad that there are bad apples within.

“Most of our police officers are people of integrity, they keep the peace, they keep us safe, sensibly enforce our laws, catch criminals and maintain order.

“Then there are corrupt officers, idiots as well as corrupt idiots. These bring the force into disrepute,” he said.

Over the years, the force has earned a bad name for itself, with corruption, bribe taking being an order of the day.

At some point, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Commissioner Leslie Ncube called on Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to fire corrupt officers.

This comes after Comm Ncube said the commission had received numerous reports of corruption by police at Colleen Bawn and West Nicholson police stations.

Ncube said this while addressing a Churches Converging on Conflict and Peace (CCCOP) inception meeting in Gwanda which was attended by the Gwanda local peace committee.

However, Matabeleland South Police Provincial Spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele speaking at the same event said law enforcers are executing their duties in a professional manner.

“I cannot rightfully dismiss these allegations because some police officers are corrupt in their personal capacities not the organisation. In case these rogue elements really exist, I urge members of the public to work hand-in-glove with police.

“It might be happening, but not in the eyes of police leadership. Anyone with such information is free to contact any police station and whistle blow so that we flush out rotten apples from the organisation,” he said.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

107480

0

0

cookie-check

Idiotic, corrupt cops tarnishing ZRP’s image- Mangwana

no