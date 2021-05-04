Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) president Jacob Ngarivhume has been taken to Matapi Police Station, he was leading a clean up in Mbare and the police had warned that he and his team to abandon the clean up or risk being arrested.

Ngarivhume had vowed to go ahead with what he called a noble cause, saying his conviction had urged him go ahead with the clean up and then face the consequences later, no mater what they are.

He posted the following on his Twitter handle prior to his arrest:

This is the Mbare we want to clean today and the police say leave it we arrest you. What is our option? Clean it or leave it? Humanity tells us that we go ahead and then face the consequences no mater what they are.

At site. Police have barred the front end loaders and tippers we hired to come to the venue. Riot Police have camped at the company, we hired Crazy. We are trying to source alternatives.

We will overcome.

-Zwnews