South African soccer giants Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly identified Zimbabwe Warriors left back Divine Lunga as a transfer target for this January.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international plays for Durban side Golden Arrows where he is a regular but reports suggest that he is now on the raddar fror for Masandawana.

According to local publication Kick Off, talks between Sundowns and Abafana Bes’thende started last year and if they are completed, the former Chicken Inn star might be on the move.

A contributing factor to Sundowns’ interest in Lunga might be the presence of co-coach Steve Komphela, who came from Arrows and is a huge fan of the Bulawayo-born defender.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe