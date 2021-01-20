Opposition MDC President Nelson Chamisa has come out guns blazing against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF administration for weaponising COVID-19 against critics.

This comes after MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 following her detention at Chikurubi Prison.

Chamisa feels that “the regime” is deliberately exposing MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and student activist Allan Moyo to coronavirus in filthy prisons built by Rhodesians over 60 years ago.

Said Chamisa:

Earlier today I spoke to Fadzayi Mahere who briefed me of the unsanitary conditions in our jails & her own positive COVID19 test after her unjust detention. Her situation exemplifies the despicable tactics being used by the regime to weaponise this pandemic against opponents. The unjust & prolonged detention of vocal citizens such as Job Sikhala, Hopewell Chin’ono & student Allan Moyo exposes them to unnecessary risk & further reveals the malicious intent of this regime in jailing opponents through unconstitutional provisions & repressive laws. The true tragedy of such actions is the failure of the regime to recognize that COVID-19 knows no political affiliation. It continues to affect countless citizens across the country without discretion. Only a sincere and responsible leadership will help slow the spread. Now is not the time for cheap politicking and irresponsible actions but rather an opportunity to ensure that the spotlight being cast on our public health institutions and prisons results in deliberate corrective action. I implore all citizens to make it their duty to protect themselves and each other by adhering to guidelines as we work together to fight COVID-19. Every COVID 19 statistic is a human life.

Chamisa also took time to mourn Zanu PF bigwigs who lost their lives to Covid-19.