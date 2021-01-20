Out-going US President Donald Trump despite boycotting his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration, has left a note for him.

Apparently, Trump has left Washington DC for Florida in his very last journey as President.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in today in a scaled-back ceremony at the Capitol. Harris will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Incoming President has received a note from his predecessor, Donald Trump, this is according to a person familiar with the matter.

The contents of the note were not immediately made available on Inauguration Day 2021.

Meanwhile, one of the modern Inauguration Day traditions for presidents leaving office is to write their successors a letter offering best wishes and advice.

This is usually left on the Resolute Desk to read when the new president first enters the Oval Office.

Sometimes the letter are humorous, like Ronald Reagan’s pithy note to George H.W. Bush. But they’re mostly an exchange of thanks and hope between the two commanders-in-chief.

Barack Obama wrote to Donald Trump about the importance of civic institutions:

“Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”

George H.W. Bush wrote to the man who defeated him, Bill Clinton: “I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”

-CNN