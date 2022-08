Human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga and his business associates Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo are currently at Nyamandlovu court facing charges of illegal occupation of state land – a farm they bought in 2017.

The row involves ZANU-PF political bigwig Obert Mpofu and his cronies, including Matabeleland North Resident Minister Richard Moyo and CIO co-deputy chief Gatsha Mazithulela.

This despite recent court rulings which threw Mpofu out of the farm.

Details later…

Zwnews