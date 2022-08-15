The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to declare Kenya’s new President as one of main contenders Raila Odinga boycotts the event.

Odinga’s party Azimio leaders are demanding to see presidential election results, verify them before asking Raila to attend announcement event at Bomas.

Meanwhile, William Ruto arrived for the announcement, accompanied by his mother along with aides for the Kenyan presidential election results announcement, but Raila Odinga was nowhere to be seen.

IEBC chair before announcing the results makes three calls.

1. To the incumbent president

2. The winner of the election

3. The loser of the election.

Four IEBC commissioners have reportedly left Bomas and distanced themselves from the election results.

Zwnews