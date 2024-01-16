Percy Tau Misses Penalty as Mali Beat Bafana Bafana in Group E Clash

Mali claimed a decisive win against South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations opener, with goals from Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko. Despite early promise from Bafana Bafana, Percy Tau’s missed penalty set the tone for a match marked by missed opportunities. Traore capitalized on a rebound from Sekou Koita’s free-kick, while Sinayoko sealed the victory. The result places Mali at the top of Group E, maintaining a perfect record against South Africa in AFCON encounters. Namibia also caused an upset with a 1-0 victory against Tunisia earlier in the day.