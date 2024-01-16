Mali has maintained its track record of winning opening matches at Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating South Africa by 2 goals to nil.

Bafana Bafana failed to step into the spotlight when it was their turn to shine in the match.

Mali knocked the lights out of Bafana – punishing them for failing to take their chances when they had the upper hand in the first half. Having missed the penalty.

After a fantastic first half, Bafana failed to reproduce the same energy in the second stanza and Mali ensured they improved and applied the necessary pressure on the defence, which saw them capitalised on the mistakes.

Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko’s goals proved to be the dent in Bafana’s chase as those strikes hit the wind out of Broos’s charges.

That defeat left South Africa last in group E after Naimbia shocked Tunisia in the earlier clash.

Bafana are next in action against the Brave Warriors on Sunday and a defeat in that clash will end their tournament.

Bafana Bafana XI: Williams, Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba, Sithole, Mokoena, Maseko, Zwane, Tau, Makgopa.

Substitutes: Mothwa, Goss, Mobbie, Mashego, Appollis, Adams, Monare, Lepasa, Kekana, Sibisi, Mayambela, Morena, Xoki

Mali XI: Djigui, Sacko, Niakate, Kouyate, Traore, Dieng, Haidara, Doumbia, Bissouma, Kosta, Sinayoko.

Substitutes: Diawara, Dante, M. Doumbia, Samassekou, Sissoko, Coulibaly, Camara, Diarra, Doucoure, Fofana, Niakate, Diabate, A. Traore, A, Doumbia, B. Traore, Dorgeles.

