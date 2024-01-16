In 2010, a striking image captivated the world as Cuthbert Dube, then-president of ZIFA, emerged from a wheelchair, claiming healing by Prophet T.B. Joshua at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dube, a prominent business executive, sought a cure for spinal complications. Recently, following BBC reports suggesting the late prophet staged fake miracles, questions arise, particularly for Dube.

Was his healing genuine, or was he deceived by T.B. Joshua’s orchestrated display? Attempts to reach Dube for comment were unsuccessful. The prophet’s team presented Dube’s healing as a demonstration of God’s power, emphasizing it was not linked to financial offerings.

The controversy surrounding the authenticity of such miracles prompted a response from T.B. Joshua, who at the time, reiterated that divine interventions are not for sale but free gifts.

As discussions unfold, skepticism grows about the legitimacy of miraculous healings once celebrated as profound moments of faith.