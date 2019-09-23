Disaster in Harare as Morton Jeffrey Water Works Shut Down

Harare’s water treatment plant, Morton Jeffrey has just stopped pumping water as the City Council says it is incapacitated.

Morton Jeffery which was built by Rhodesians in 1953 to support a population of 300 000 people has been shut down due to lack of chemicals in particular chlorine.

Council, management and community water alliance have been lobbying that the water and sanitary situation be declared a state of emergency.

On Sunday, Harare City Council announced that closure of Morton Jaffray was imminent as Council had run out of water treatment chemicals.

The statement read: DEAR RESIDENTS

Harare City Council has run out of key water treatment chemicals and is at the moment stretching the little available amounts to treat limited supplies of water. If no urgent bailout is given between today and Tuesday, management will be forced to shut down Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant. Council is buying foreign currency on the runaway interbank exchange market against a stagnant and inflexible budget.

