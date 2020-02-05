Embattled Malawi President Peter Mutharika has vowed to challenge a Constitutional Court ruling that effectively overturned his controversial presidential election victory, describing the shock court ruling as a ‘miscarriage of justice’.

Mutharika, who has been at the helm since 2014, controversially beat his close rival and outspoken opposition figure Lazarus Chikwera in the May 2019 elections. The aftermath of the elections was typified by regular anti-government protests until last Monday when the court annuled the results citing widespread use of Tipex to alter the votes.

Mutharika’s spoke spokesperson, Mgeme Kalirani has said the landmark ruling cannot be allowed to stand.

“It will create a lot of problems in the country’s jurisprudence…… it is a great miscarriage of justice,” he said in a statement.

Chakwera has, in turn, described the court verdict as a victory for democracy.

Zwnews