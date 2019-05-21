Malawi issues statement on Chihuri rigging, His whereabouts

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has dismissed allegations that former ZRP police boss, Augustine Chihuri, will use his Zimbabwe experience to decide the outcome of tomorrow’s Presidential elections.

MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah told agencies on Monday that the “Chihuri ballot swapping and rigging project” claims by opposition leader and Vice President Saulos Chilima are baseless and meant to divert the voters from voting.

Ansah went on to say that even though Chihuri was married to a Malawian, he is not even in the country and all claims that he is rigging the elections are baseless.

Former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has been insisting that the much-maligned former ZRP boss is not in Malawi. Reacting to the news of Chihuri rigging the Malawi elections, Moyo said,